APMC head shot by assailants in Bengaluru

February 3, 2017 | By :
APMC head shot by assailants in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, Feb3: Bengaluru has been placed on red alert after shots were fired at a car on the outskirts of the city this morning in which two people were injured.

Two men on a pulsar motorcycle shot at the car of K Srinivasa, who heads one of the city’s Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). The shooting took place when Mr Srinivasa’s Honda City slowed down at a traffic light.
APMCs are established by the state government to assist farmers in selling their produce, mainly through an auction, to ensure they get the best prices.

Mr Srinivasa, who had been arrested in 2013 and released on bail, is facing a series of criminal charges including murder. He and his driver were rushed to hospital.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bellandur Lake fire: Some areas away from waterbody still burning
Delhi
BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s first newborn girl of 2018 will get free education
After cancelling Sunny Leone programme, now B’lore ‘moral police’ wants to ban New Year parties
Ola suspends driver for molesting woman passenger in Bengaluru
Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru
Top