Apollo doctor arrested for allegedly raping dengue patient in ICU

Gandhi Nagar, Sep 09: A doctor at an Apollo hospital in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar has been arrested for allegedly raping a dengue patient in the ICU earlier this week.

The 21-year-old woman, who was admitted to hospital on Saturday, was allegedly raped by the doctor and a hospital worker on two days.

She was allegedly assaulted first on Sunday, when the doctor, Ramesh Chauhan, 28, was on the night shift.

She has alleged that she had been given some drug before being raped. The ward boy who allegedly participated in the crime has also been arrested.

A medical examination has confirmed that the young woman was raped.

The police say she was heavily drugged and managed to reveal what had happened only yesterday, in a letter to her uncle.