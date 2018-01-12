Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment

Chennai, Jan 12: Apollo Hospitals on Friday submitted two suitcases packed with documents related to the treatment given to then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to an inquiry commission set up to probe her death.

The commission headed by retired judge A. Arumughaswamy had asked Apollo to submit all the documents related to the treatment of Jayalalithaa, who died in December 2016.

This follows allegations that Jayalalithaa’s death was triggered by the poor medical attention.

The panel has ordered deposed AIADMK leader V. K. Sasikala’s advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on January 22.

Sasikala had been a long-time confidante of the late AIADMK leader and lived at her residence here.

Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran and his supporters called on Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru on Friday.

