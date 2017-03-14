Apollo's Dr Rupali Basu interrogated over allegations of medical negligence and excessive charging following patient's death.

Kolkata, March14:West Bengal state government had announced that it will not spare anybody found have association with the racket involved in fetching exorbitant money from patients in the Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Diagnostic centres. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made elaborate arrangements to check this menace.

On Tuesday, Police have called former Apollo Gleneagles Hospital president and CEO (eastern region) Dr Rupali Basu who had tendered her resignation immediately over the allegations of medical negligence and excessive charging following the death of a patient, for interrogation and investigation regading the incident. The state government had instituted a probe on February 25 after the family of an accident victim lodged a complaint of medical negligence against Apollo Gleneagles.

The family of the patient had said that the hospital had refused to let them shift the patient to SSKM Hospital because they were unable to clear the entire bill. The hospital took fixed deposit certificates as collateral from the family of the patient, Sanjay Roy, after they gave a cheque for Rs 3.6 lakh.

According to sources, Basu had introduced a system of “office permission” that ensured that any major surgery or procedure would not start before the patient`s family made a minimum deposit or, after seeing the patient`s profile, the finance department would give the go-ahead, satisfied that payment would not be a problem.

Today`s development has brought cheers to the faces of patients who now feel there is hope and their grievances will be heard. However, it will interesting if such people face stringent punishment, also whether Mamata Banerjee is able to tame these unscrupulous people who have reduced medical practice to mere business.