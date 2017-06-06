Apple announces the rumoured iPad Pro for USD779 at WWDC 2017

San Jose,June 6:Apple announced the rumoured iPad Pro 10.5-inch. With prices starting at $649 (Rs. 41,750 approx), this new iPad Pro fits in between the current 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models. With this launch, Apple is also updating the base storage for the iPad Pro to 64GB. The cellular model of the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $779 (Rs. 50100 approx). Along with this, the 12.9-inch Pro model is also getting a storage bump, going up to 64GB in the base variant. The Wi-Fi variant of the device starts at $799 (Rs. 51400 approx) and the cellular model starts at $929 (Rs. 59800 approx).

Other specifications have also been refreshed and the biggest change Apple talked about was the dynamic refresh rate of the displays. The max refresh rate of the displays have been increased from the standard 60hz to 120hz and now supports HDR, which is a first in the category. It is also now 50 percent brighter than the last generation. Both new iPad Pros will be powered by Apple’s latest A10X chip, which features a new six core CPU and a 12-core GPU. One can opt for 512GB of maximum storage on the two devices.

With the new and updated iPad Pros, Apple is also updating the Apple Pencil, which is now more responsive and has latency of 20ms. Apple also has a new keyboard for the two machines and new range of sleeves, cases and accessories was also announced. The camera has also been improved and now both the new iPad Pros offer a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front facing camera. Apple claims both iPad Pros should last 10 hours of usage.

The new iPad Pros will run on iOS 10 out of the box, but will be updated to iOS 11 this fall. The Indian prices and availability is yet to be announced, but we expect it to arrive in India soon.