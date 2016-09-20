Apple has applied for environmentally friendly paper bag patent

California,Sept20:Apple has filed a patent application titled “bag”, for a retail shopping paper bag made mostly out of recycled paper. The legalese required for such applications has made Apple provide contextual information of the bag. The language used in the application include gems such as “Bags are often used for containing items. For example, retail bags may be used to contain items purchased at a retail store.”

The Apple Bag with drooping handles

The bag is an effort to reduce the environmental impact of the production, use and disposal of the bag. The shopping bag is made entirely of paper, including the handles. Only the adhesive used for sticking the bag together, is not made of paper. To give the feel and flexibility of actual fiber, the handles will be made of knitted paper strands. The handles behave like textile, and fold along the profile of the bag, to prevent interference with anything placed around the bag.

A section of the knitted paper handle

The components used in Apple phones are not regular off the shelf components available to other manufacturers. The same philosophy is applied to this bag as well, where Apple is making its own bags instead of getting off the shelf bags. Apple is taking the pain and effort to design a bag according to its needs and standards. The patent has not yet been granted, but there are specific innovations included in the description. It is highly unlikely that this is an effort to patent troll paper bag suppliers.

A cross section of the bag

It seems to be a genuine effort to create a more environmentally friendly paper bag. The bag uses 10 per cent more recycled material, compared to other similar products, according to areport in Consequence of Sound. This would make the bag structurally weaker, which is why it is getting reinforced in all the points that are likely to be stressed. If you enjoy dissecting the patent application for the over the top legalese, Gizmodo has a list of amusing phrases used by Apple in the application. The packaging for Apple devices are iconic, and these bags may end up being a classic design as well.