Apple celebrates Chinese New Year with short film “Three Minutes” on iPhone X

Apple is continuing to promote the iPhone X’s camera capabilities with a new short film, Three Minutes, posted today on the company’s Singapore YouTube channel. An accompanying behind-the-scenes tutorial page has been launched on Apple’s Chinese website.

Apple describes the seven-minute film as follows:

If your family reunion only lasts three minutes, what will you do? A unique Chinese New Year story shot on iPhone X by director Peter Chan.

Similar to Détour, a shot on iPhone short film also produced with Apple in 2017, Three Minutes was created to showcase how creative professionals can take advantage of the camera hardware and powerful software Apple offers. The website accompanying the production shares additional cinematography tips and behind the scenes footage from the making of the film.

In the weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year on February 16th, Apple has been promoting the holiday internationally. A Beats Solo3 promotion was announced at the beginning of January, and the Clips app was recently updated with a new poster for the Chinese New Year.

Just last week, Apple highlighted emerging filmmakers using Macs and iPads to create short films, and Tim Cook has recently shared photos customers have taken with their iPhones. Separately, a new thriller film called Unsane from director Steven Soderbergh is set to be released this March after being shot entirely with iPhones.