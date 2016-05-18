Apple centre to open in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad, May 18: Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to visit Indian city of Hyderabad and inaugurate Apple’s sole development centre in the country, media reports said.

“Yes, he will be in the city on May 19 to inaugurate the centre but it is going to be a very hush-hush event. The government is trying to make it a public event as it would work well for us,” a government official told The Times of India.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao promised to share a ‘Big News’ in the coming days.

“Will share a Big news with you all day after tomorrow. Suspense till then,” he tweeted.