Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Modi, launches update of PM’s mobile app

New Delhi, May 21: Apple CEO Tim Cook met Narendra Modi on Saturday and launched an updated version of the Prime Minister’s mobile app.

“Thank you @tim_cook! Friends, welcome & happy volunteering. Your views & efforts are always enriching,” Modi tweeted after meeting Cook. The PM shared a photo with the Apple CEO on his Twitter handle.

Cook met Modi as part of an Asian tour aimed at boosting sales. While smartphone usage is surging as the middle class swells, most Indians still can’t afford Apple’s iPhones and the company has only about 2% market share in a country where 100 million phones were sold last year.

The Apple CEO’s visit to India comes at a time when the US technology giant is hit by slower growth in global sales of its flagship products and has his work cut out in a market that is growing fast.

On Wednesday, Cook began his first official visit to India by offering prayers at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple, where he also met Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani.