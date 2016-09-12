Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted a link to some of the first official photos taken with iPhone 7 Plus

New York, Sep 12: Apple unveiled iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last Wednesday. Both of these devices consisted of few of the most brilliant upgrades Apple has ever implemented. Chief of them all was the brand new camera system. Following the announcement, Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted a link to some of the first official pictures taken with iPhone 7 Plus.

These pictures were taken by Sports Illustrated photographter, David E. Klutho with the iPhone 7 camera at the Titans-Vikings game.

The iPhone 7 Plus comes equipped with a 12mp telephoto camera that offers zooming capabilities.

The model also features a wider aperture. The new lens allow the camera to capture brighter and more vibrant colours in the photos and videos.

You can check out the rest of the photos taken using the iPhone 7 Plus here. Both the devices – iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be made available in stores in selected countries from September 16 onward.