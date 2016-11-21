Apple China to offer battery replacements for faulty iPhone 6s

Beijing, Nov 21: Apple China will offer free battery replacements for faulty iPhone 6s that shut down unexpectedly.

Consumers across China have filed complaints on China’s microblog service Weibo, claiming their mobile phones unexpectedly switch off despite displaying battery levels over 50 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

China Consumer Association earlier last week sent a letter to Apple, requesting that it clarify the reason.

Stressing the issue is not safety-related, Apple China said in a statement on Monday that the unexpected power-off only affects handsets with certain serial numbers.

It agreed to replace the batteries of faulty iPhone 6s manufactured between September and October 2015 free of charge.

Other models with the same problem were not included in the current replacement plan.

