Apple to discontinue iPod shuffle and iPod nano

California,July28:California-based — Apple on Thursday announced that it is going to discontinue its iPod shuffle and iPod nano. The reason being very simple, as these two devices don’t have the ability to play songs from Apple Music or connect to the internet or don’t run on iOS, which when compared to the present day advanced versions of iPods lags quite a bit. Basically, considering the digitally advanced arena, these older iPods are to too dumb to survive.

Back in 2005 – when these devices were introduced, it did play a big role in Apple’s resurgence under Steve Jobs. Both the iPod shuffle and nano has the ability to play music that has been downloaded from iTunes or from any other physical media. Which, not many prefer these days. It is also because these decade old iPods haven’t received major updates in years. It is also because that the older iPods are way too out-fashioned and doesn’t match up to the requirements of the present day digitally advanced society.

Going back to when it all started. Steve Jobs – Apple CEO introduced both iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano – which are the direct descendants of the original iPod introduced back in the year 2001. And back then, iPods were one of the major offerings by the California major. But, as business and requirements started to see a major transition, Apple decided to stop selling iPods. It stopped reporting the iPod as a separate business in 2014. It is the same year when the California major retired the iPod classic.

Now that Apple is killing the old iPods, the company has some plans for the it’s new iPods. “Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” says an Apple spokesperson in a statement to TechCrunch. The new iPod touch is basically an iPhone which comes without mobile data service and also runs iOS, the same operating system as iPhones and iPads.

So with older iPods retiring, Apple is now planning to increase the capacities of the iPod Touch to 64GB and 128GB today. To recall Apple previously sold 16GB and 64GB models at the same prices. But now the 64GB and 128GB version will cost $199 and $299 respectively. Apple’s iPod Touch can stream music from Apple Music and run the same apps as iPhones. The company further says that the iPod Touch is the most popular model.