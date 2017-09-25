Apple extends watching time of rented iTunes movies up to 48 hours

California/United States, September 25: In order to give the users a better entertainment experience, Apple extended the watching time for the movies rented on iTunes. Previously with a limit of just 24 hours, an iTunes-rented movie will now be accessible for up to 48 hours after hitting the play button. The movie could be watched many times within the the 48-hour limit, while a 30-day window is provided to begin playing a rented movie.

According to reliable sources, the Apple’s new watching time window for a rented movie is mentioned in the Apple’s iTunes support page and was spotted by MacRumors. After the rent is paid , the users can watch the movie on the devices that support iTunes that are iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Windows PC, and Apple TV.

According to media sources, this move by Apple came after Apple launched its 4K HDR capable Apple TV 4K set-top box earlier in September. Now, 4K HDR movies and videos can be played by the Apple TV Apple TV can now play 4K from iTunes and other video providers such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Dolby Vision movies are also supported by Apple TV 4K.