Apple iPhone 7 to arrive with 32GB base storage

New York July 6 The upcoming iPhone 7 seems to have one more feature checked off its list as confirmed by the WSJ today. According to the same, the Apple iPhone 7 will feature a 32GB base model, which also makes us wonder whether it will bump up the models at the other end of the range to a 256GB model.

Apple moving its base iPhone model to a 32GB version is a first and it would make for an attractive package for those who until now rejected the idea of paying up for the base model (and instead went for an Android device) due to the limited storage.