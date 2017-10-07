Apple iPhone 8 batteries swelling, says they are looking into the problem

San Francisco, October 7: At least half a dozen cases where batteries of newly-launched Apple iPhone8, 8 plus are swelling and phones are being left-split part. According to reliable sources, first case was reported at Taiwan by a woman whose iPhone 8 was swollen apart after plugging it in to charge. The woman purchased a 64GB Rose Gold iPhone 8 Plus and she put it on charge, using the supplied cable and adapter.

After three minutes, the woman witnessed that the front panel bulged and lifting it completely from the device”, media reports said. Someone in Japan posted pictures of a split-apart phone on Twitter. And after some days, there have been cases in China, Canada, and Greece.

Apple issued a statement and said that we are aware and are looking into this issue. Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus started on sale from September 22. The pre-orders of Apple iPhone 10 will begin from October 27, shipping will start from November 3.