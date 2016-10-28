Apple Launched thinnest, lightest, Touch Bar enabled new MacBook Pro

San Francisco, Oct 28 : Cupertino-based Apple has introduced the thinnest and lightest MacBook Pro ever, along with a breakthrough interface that replaces the traditional row of function keys with a Retina-quality multi-touch display called the Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro features sixth-generation quad-core and dual-core processors, up to 2.3 times the graphics performance over the previous generation, super-fast SSDs and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new MacBook Pro sports Apple’s brightest and most colourful Retina display yet, the security and convenience of Touch ID, a more responsive keyboard, a larger Force Touch trackpad and an audio system with double the dynamic range.

“This week marks the 25th anniversary of Apple’s first notebook, through the years each generation has introduced new innovations and capabilities, and it is fitting that this all-new generation of MacBook Pro is the biggest leap forward yet,” said Philip Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Apple, in a statement.

As thin as a MacBook display at 0.88 mm, the Retina display on the new MacBook Pro at 500 nits of brightness, is 67 per cent brighter than the previous generation, features 67 per cent more contrast and is the first Mac notebook display to support wide colour gamut.

And with power-saving technologies like a larger pixel aperture, a variable refresh rate and power-efficient LEDs, the display consumes 30 per cent less energy than before.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro, at just 15.5 mm thin, is 14 per cent thinner and has 20 per cent less volume than before, and weighing just 1.83 kg is nearly half a pound lighter.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro features a 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.1GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar and Touch ID features a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.3GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro, also features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a 2.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.5GHz, 16GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage.

All the devices will soon be available in the market, the company said.

–IANS