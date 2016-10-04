Apple launches Apple Pay payment service in Russia

October 4, 2016 | By :

Moscow,Oct4:Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay software in Russia on Tuesday as the U.S. technology firm extends the global reach of its payment service.

Russia is the 10th country where Apple Pay has been made available, following the United States, Britain, Canada and others.

The service was first launched in 2014 and will initially operate in Russia with partners Sberbank and Mastercard.

To use Apple Pay, consumers tap their iPhone over payment terminals to buy coffee, train tickets and other services. It can be also used at vending machines that accept contactless payments

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Video | 5 Biggest Manufacturing defect of iPhone X Apple won’t tell you
Revealed | Apple expert methods to get better battery life for iPhone
Music, music Apple music all the way!
Riding on success of iPhone X, Apple set new records in its earnings
Hurry now to get Apple selling ‘UNDEFEATED’ Beats Pill+ and BeatsX Earphones
Apple slammed for its ‘What’s a computer’ ad
Top