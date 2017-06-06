Apple launches an array of updates for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, tvOS 11 ,HomePod and watchOS 4 at WWDC2017

San Jose,June6:Apple at its annual World Wide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2017 announced a number of updates including the iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4. There are new Macs and iPads for those looking for new hardware. Corroborating the rumours, the company also launched the Siri-based speaker dubbed as HomePod. Apple has finally brought the iCloud integration for Messages which will now sync your messages across your Apple devices.

Here are the major announcements at WWDC 2017

iOS 11

The new iOS 11 will be rolled out later this year and will bring a slew of new features to iMessage in iCloud person-to-person payments with Apple Pay, Siri enhancements, and more. iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

The company has also introduced ARKit that allows developers to create augmented reality applications to better utilise the new OS technologies. The new OS also brings changes to the Control Centre.

HomePod

Apple’s HomePod is a Siri-based smart speaker that will hit the shelves later this year. The smart speaker uses spatial awareness to analyze its environment and adapt its sound to the room. To direct the sound, this smart speaker uses beamforming technology.

The HomePod is priced at $349 and will be available in US, UK and Australia in December. The speaker can also sync with user’s Apple Music account and play music directly. Siri integration makes the speaker more interactive, allowing it to interact with HomeKit devices such as lights, thermostat, weather reports and other functions.

iPad Pro

Apple launched a 10.5-inch and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants at WWDC. Both iPads will feature Apple’s True Tone display with wide colour gamut support, alongside the enhanced camera system build upon the iPhone 7 camera.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the new A10X processor paired with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU and also comes with fast-charging and fast USB 3 transfers. The new variant has a new Files app, new productivity features and searchable handwritten notes using Apple Pencil.

macOS High Sierra

Apple’s latest update to its Mac operating system focuses on core technologies and improved innards with support for numerous VR technologies.

The macOS brings new functionality to its Safari browser such as support for autoplay blocking and Intelligent Tracking Prevention that uses machine learning to make browsing history more private. The public beta for macOS High Sierra will start rolling out in June.

New Macs

The Cupertino giant updated it’s iMac, Macbook and Macbook Pro lineups, integrating Kaby Lake processors, more GPU and expanded memory options. The iMac Pro will start shipping in Decmber and will be exclusive for professional users.

The iMac Pro sports a 27-inch Retina 4K display and powered by a 18-core Xeon processor with 128GB RAM and up to 4TB SSD. The iMac Pro will hit the shelves in December, with the base variant priced at $4,999.