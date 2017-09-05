Apple launches Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature

California/United States, September 5: Apple reached next level by launching Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $349.95 (roughly Rs. 22,450) in the United States. The Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones comes with a W1 chip that was first seen on the apple ipods for easier connectivity with other Apple devices. Besides this, the main highlight of the new headphone is Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC).

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that is already available for purchase from the online store of Apple would start shipping from mid-October. The over-the-ear headphones come with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature, would grant you to actively block external noise, and its real-time audio calibration feature will preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

According to media sources, Apple said in its website that “It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimizing sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended.” The Apple W1 chip allows the headphones to offer seamless setup and easy wireless connectivity through Bluetooth with Apple devices. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones claims to offer battery life of about 22 hours with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling on, and in low power mode and Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling off, the headphone claims to offer battery life of 40 hours. The new headphones that are from Cupertino-based company. The different colors that are available for headphones are Red, Matte Black, White, Porcelain Rose, Blue, and Shadow Grey colors.