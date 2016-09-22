Apple looks to open first store near Samsung’s HQ

SEOUL.Setpt22:Apple Inc. has made inquiries about opening its first retail store in South Korea, in a signal that the technology giant may be looking to step up competition in smartphone rival Samsung Group’s backyard.

Apple looked at sites across the street from the Samsung’s longtime headquarters in Seoul, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cupertino, Calif. company, which is Samsung Electronics Co.’s biggest rival in the mobile-phone market as well as a major customer of its smartphone components, is looking at locations near the South Korean company’s own three-story global flagship store in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam neighborhood, the people said. The company has sent retail executives to South Korea in recent months to check out potential sites for the store, they said.