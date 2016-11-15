Apple Pay now allows instant donations to charity organisations

San Francisco, November 15: In a bid to help charity organisations get seamless donations, Apple Pay has made it easier and secure to donate to non-profit organisations with just a touch.

Apple Pay support for charitable donations kicked off on Tuesday with nonprofits ranging from global organisations such as Unicef and WWF.

“We’re making it incredibly easy to give back with Apple Pay,” said Apple Pay’s Vice President Jennifer Bailey.

“We think offering such a simple and secure way to support the incredible work nonprofits will have a significant impact on the communities they serve,” Bailey added.

More nonprofits will offer Apple Pay over the coming months so their supporters can make easy, secure and private payments, the Cupertino-based company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that more people will help WWF tackle urgent conservation issues this holiday season and beyond with their donations via Apple Pay,” said Senior Vice President Terry Macko of Marketing and Communications, WWF.

David Miliband, President and CEO, International Rescue Committee, said: “Apple Pay gives supporters an easier way to help achieve our mission of helping the world’s most vulnerable people.”

In the few seconds it takes to use Apple Pay to donate, you can help save a child from hunger and disease or give them clean water to drink, added Caryl M. Stern, CEO and president, the US Fund for Unicef.

–IANS