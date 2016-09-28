Apple users can now ask Siri to book their next Ola ride

New Delhi, September 28: App-based cab service provider Ola has announced its roll out with the latest update for iOS 10, which includes Siri and Apple Maps integration that will enable iPhone and iPad users to book their next ride using their voice, running iOS 10.

The iOS 10 users can simply say, “Hey Siri, get me an Ola cab” to book their next ride.

This integration marks Ola’s growing focus on making cab booking even more accessible and convenient for iPhone and iPad users in India.

The popular mobile app for transportation will help the users to ask Siri to book a cab using a wide range of options, including Micro, Mini, Prime and Lux.

Also, the customers can book a ride without ever opening up the Ola app to track a ride’s progress and view ride estimates and trip progress in a rich notification.

“We are proud to be one of the early adopters of Sirikit and Mapkit in the world and we are

confident that customers using Apple devices will benefit from this refreshed experience.” He further added, “With this update, Apple users will also get access to Ola directly from Apple Maps when searching for their destination,” said Co-Founder and CTO Ola, Ankit Bhati.

Ola has also made sure a consistent experience across all Apple devices for which it has launched an Independent app on Apple Watch.

The company’s understanding of India and its customers enables it to roll out innovative solutions that help it stay ahead of the curve.

It intends to ride on a mission of building mobility for a billion Indians is aided by a focused approach on delivering seamless customer experiences through innovative use of technology.