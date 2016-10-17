Apple Watch Nike+variant launch in India on October 28

NewDelhi,Oct17:Soon after making Apple Watch Series 2 available in India, the Cupertino giant has unveiled the release date of Nike+ variant as well. The Apple Watch Nike+ will be available on October 28, says the company’s India website. Apple Watch Nike+ will come in two different aluminium case sizes – 38 mm and 42 mm. While the 38mm watch is priced at Rs 32,900; the 32mm costs Rs 34,900. Both the cases cab be paired with four exclusive Nike Sport Band colour combinations including Black/Volt, Black/Cool Gray, Flat Silver/White and Flat Silver/Volt. The Apple Watch Nike+ can be purchased from Nike.com, Nike retail stores and at Apple authorised sellers.

Apple and Nike announced the Apple Watch Nike+ at Apple’s September 7 event. The watch was launched alongside Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 2. Apple Watch Series 2 features GPS, a two-times-brighter display, and water resistance 50 metres. The watch is powered by a dual-core processor and watchOS 3.

The companies are touting the Apple Watch Nike+ as the ultimate device for people who run. “Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and we wanted to push it further to create the best smartwatch in the world for runners and athletes,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Apple Watch Nike+ gets exclusive Siri commands and an iconic Nike watch face. It also comes with a deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app. This app will help users make coaching plans that will adapt to their personal schedule and progress, with the guidance from coaches and athletes.

The device has a built-in GPS to track distance, pace and route, so that users can run without their iPhone. It features a 1000 nits, which Apple claims is the brightest display they have ever made. The watch is water resistant up to 50 metres, which makes it suitable for swimming as well.

The Nike Sport band for the watch is made of a stronger fluoroelastomer, as Apple’s original Watch Sport Band; and now features perforations for better sweat management. The Apple Watch Nike+ has two exclusive watch faces inspired by Nike’s style, and can be personalised by apps like Hear Rate, Activity Rings, Weather and Stopwatch.