Apple will launch numerous teaching sessions for coding and art in May in all its 495 stores

NEW YORK,April28: Aiming to educate communities globally, Apple will launch numerous teaching sessions in May in all its 495 stores, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art and design and more.

Titled “Today at Apple”, the free teaching sessions will be led by highly-trained team members, world-class artists, photographers and musicians.

The teaching sessions will cater both professional and basic level participants, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“’Today at Apple’ is one of the ways we’re evolving our experience to better serve local customers and entrepreneurs. We’re creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another and discover a new passion,” said Angela Ahrendts, Senior Vice-President (Retail) Apple.

The programmes primarily focus on the features of Apple products that its customers love most, irrespective of skill levels and ages.

Those interested in photography can learn shooting, organising, editing and more in six ‘How to’ sessions.

The photography sessions for advanced photographers gives them an opportunity to learn the techniques including light and shadow, portraits and storytelling.

The programme will also offer special courses for families and educators.

“Teachers can come together for ‘Teacher Tuesday’ to learn new ways to incorporate technology into their classrooms, or aspiring coders of all ages can learn how to code in Swift, Apple’s programming language for iOS and Mac apps,” Apple said.

Parents can also join Apple’s weekend programme along with their kids to learn courses like music making and coding with robots.

“Kids Hour is designed to spark imagination and creativity through fun, hands-on projects. Sessions include coding with Sphero robots, Creating Music with GarageBand and Making Movies Together with iMovie,” Apple said.