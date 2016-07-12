Apple’s iOS 10 beta 2 :first impressions of the makeover

California July 12 :iOS 10 doesn’t offer a major redesign like iOS 7, nor does it deliver a major productivity update like last year’s iOS 9.

Siri is also a major focus of the upgrade, and Apple has again set its sights on Google by making the assistant more ‘intelligent’.

Apple’s infamous ‘Swipe to Unlock’ screen is no more, and instead, you’ll have to press on the home button to gain access.

Swiping to the right fires up an enhanced ‘Today’ screen, where you can finally add ‘widgets’.

These so-called widgets aren’t as fully fledged as some you’ll find on Android, but instead offer a quick glance at information such as the weather, top news stories and calendar appointments.

The new bubble-like notifications are more interactive if you’re running iOS 10 on an iPhone 6S or iPhone SE, allowing you to quickly expand and reply to messages, or push to see the location of your Uber driver.

Apple’s Control Centre, accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display, has been simplified in iOS 10. There are now multiple menus, one for all your toggles and whatnot, one for your music controls and another for Apple Home.

A caution to users doing the iOS 10 beta 2 update, those risks include being locked out of your Apple account if you dont complete the 2 stage verification process.

Overall the IOS 10 is bigger ,cleaner and clearer maker of the Apple smartphone