Apple’s iPhone SE is now available for Rs 19,999

Bengaluru, March 20: American multinational technology company Apple’s iPhone SE is now available for as low as Rs 19,999 through the company’s authorized offline sellers.

In an attempt to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India, Apple’s authorized offline sellers have slashed the prices of iPhone SE by almost Rs 10,000.

Kerala-based retailer ITNET Infocom is now selling Apple iPhone SE smartphone, the 16GB version at just Rs 19,999.

After the price cuts, the iPhone SE 16GB version is available for Rs 19,999 and the 64GB variant iPhone SE costs Rs 25,999 now.

Currently, in the United States, the 16GB variant is available at $399 or Rs 26,125 approximately and the 64GB version is for 449 dollar or Rs 29,399 approx, as reported by FoneArena.

Last year in April, Apple had launched iPhone SE in India starting at Rs 39,000. But, in September, the company had announced a price of Rs 5000.

The news about the price cut on iPhone SE was first broken by the Kerala-based retailer, @itnetinfocom.

iPhone SE Now available in India at Lower price than US. 16 GB @ 19999 64 GB @ 25999 . Offer only for Card Purchase . Call us at 9995800818 pic.twitter.com/815jKF4m5h — ITNET (@itnetinfocom) March 18, 2017

Apple India is, however, yet to issue an official confirmation on the same.

The cash back offer on the iPhone SE was announced first on Friday, and it will continue till March 31.

It is pertinent to note that Rs 5,000 cash back is applicable on credit cards and debit cards from the following banks only: HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, SBI, Standard Chartered, UBI, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank.

Also, the discounts being offered are being seen as Apple’s move to make additional revenue before the close of the financial year.

With the recent cut, now retailers are offering iPhone SE for as low as Rs 24,999, coupled with the Rs 5,000 cash back dropping the effective price to as low as Rs 19,999.

Apple had released the iPhone SE launched almost exactly a year ago, with the India launch happening in early April.

E-commerce major, Flipkart is selling the phone starting at Rs 29,999 and its rival Amazon.in at Rs 26,500.