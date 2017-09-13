Apple’s iPhone X to change the face of instant messaging with ‘animoji’

New York/ USA, September 13: In a move to change the face of instant messaging, US-based tech giant Apple announced a new feature called ‘animoji’, which loosely translates to ‘animated emoji’, on its latest flagship, the iPhone X (which is, by the way, pronounced as iPhone ‘ten’).

Deemed as the ‘future of smartphones’, the new animoji will be available on iOS 11 within the ‘messages’ app itself, and will be created using the user’s facial expressions and voices, reports The Verge.

The curators are working on the feature using the Face ID scanning technology in built into the ‘best ever’ iPhone X to create custom 3D versions based on the user’s facial expressions. These can be edited on full screen, and are animated in real-time before being sent as a message. Once sent, recipients will receive them as looping videos with audio.

In a spectacular display of technology built into super sleek devices, Apple on Tuesday unveiled three new iPhones, as well as upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Airpod wireless headphones. The three iPhones – iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled at an event on Apple’s new campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater.

(ANI)