APSET 2017 results published: Here are the steps to get your results

Andhra Pradesh, September 26: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 results got published. Check it out at apset.net.in.

The exam was conducted on 30 July 2017 in 31 subjects. It was held in six regional centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

43,023 candidates had registered for APSET 2017, out of which 32,282 appeared for the examination. Nearly 2,229 candidates got qualified in the test. Total pass percentage is 6.9 percent, which is greater than last year. 4,095 applications were filed for Telugu alone, which was followed by life sciences, chemical sciences and English.

Steps to check APSET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSET (apset.net.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APSET result link flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: There will be a result and a cut-off link

Step 4: Click on result link

Step 5: A pdf file will open displaying shortlisted candidates roll numbers

Step 6: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Andhra Pradesh government will start the recruitment for over 1000 posts of professor, associate and assistant professor posts. The notification will be released by the month-end.

