Video | Unemployment a joke for Aravind Subramanian, compares it as a question from ‘Anti-national’ JNUite

January 30, 2018 | By :

For Chief economic adviser, Aravind Subramanian only a JNUite can worry about unemployment in India. At a press conference on Economic survey report 2017-2018, a journalist asked him about whether the dearth of jobs and demands were covered in the Economic survey report, then Subramanian replied with an out of context query in return and later justified it as pulling the reporter’s leg.

Check out what is from the video!

credit

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Life of an auto rickshaw driver in ‘Pakoda India’
JNU missing PhD scholar Mukul Jain was away for a ‘dip in Ganga’,confirm police
Move to control students freedom? JNU makes minimum 75% attendance compulsory 
Following series of missing, JNU PhD scholar Mukul Jain nowhere to be found
JawaharLal Nehru University prohibits JawaharLal Nehru’s books at exhibition on his birth anniversary
Top