Arbaaz Khan dodges question on Salman-Lulia’s marriage

May 20, 2016

New Delhi, May 20: Actor Arbaaz Khan has recently dodged the question on Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur’s marriage, leaving the fans in doubt.

When asked about his opinion, the 48-year-old actor refused to express any comments on it, saying it is not the right time to talk about it, reports PinkVilla.

If the recent buzz is to be believed, then the ‘Dabangg’ will tie the knot with his Romanian girlfriend Lulia on his 51st birthday.

