Here is what Arbaaz Khan has to say about Salman Khan’s marriage

Mumbai, May 20: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has reportedly refused to comment on his brother Salman Khan’s marriage rumours.

After the star was asked at an event whether the report of his brother Salman Khan’s tieing the knot soon is true or false, Arbaaz replied, “Well, listen, this (event) is not for that. You think I’m going to answer that?”

Bollywood town was on cloud seven on hearing superstar Salman’s wedding news. According to reports Bhaijaan is rumoured to marry his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The couple also made a public appearance at actress Preity Zinta’s wedding reception.

Few days before them making public appearance, Iulia was also seen escorting Salman’s mother Salma at the airport.

A few months ago Arbaaz Khan himself was in news for announcing his separation with wife Malaika Arora. Bollywood fans were in a shock as one of the hottest couple of the industry was going to part their ways. But later things fell in place for the couple as they are planning to reconcile and give their marriage another chance.

In the month of March Malaika and Arbaaz issued a joint statement which read, “The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn’t mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives… Yes, it’s true that we are separated, but where our lives go and what transpires between us, it is for us to decide.

However, the latest news on the couple reuniting has shun the fire in the b-town and among their fans.