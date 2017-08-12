Argentine man suspected of raping his 10-year-old niece, arrested

Buenos aires,Agust12:Argentine authorities ordered the arrest of a man suspected of raping his 10-year-old niece, who is now pregnant, a prosecutor said Friday.

The girl had not realized she was pregnant until her mother took her to hospital after she complained of abdominal pains, prosecutor Alejandro Gulle told television station Canal 9 in the western city of Mendoza.

Doctors found the child to be 32 weeks pregnant.

“The girl is rather robust – that is why the pregnancy had not been noticed,” Gulle said.

The prosecutor said a chief attorney had questioned the child and ordered the arrest of her 23-year-old uncle, who lives with the girl and her family.

Gulle said the pregnancy was too advanced for an abortion to be viable, although that procedure is legal in Argentina in cases of rape.