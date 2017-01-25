Argentinian dog rescues dog buddy near rapids video

January 25, 2017 | By :
Argentinian dog rescues dog near rapids video
Buenos Aires, Jan 25:A video of a dog rescuing its canine friend from rapids has racked up millions of views online, giving the internet a much-needed boost of happiness.

Rafael Franciulli’s eager labrador dog chased a stick into some choppy water and, just as a strong current swept the dog away, his buddy grabbed the stick and drags his friend to safety.

Now comes a tale of heroism and one dog saving the life of his partner in crime Córdoba, Argentina, by Rafael Franciulli.

A man out walking with two dogs threw a stick for one of them at the top of a waterfall. Despite being pulled down by the force of the water, the black dog kept a firm grip of his stick – and that’s what saved his life.

Now comes a tale of heroism and one dog saving the life of his partner in crime Córdoba, Argentina, by Rafael Franciulli.
A man out walking with two dogs threw a stick for one of them at the top of a waterfall. Despite being pulled down by the force of the water, the black dog kept a firm grip of his stick – and that's what saved his life.

After commenters questioned why Franciulli chose to film the rescue instead of helping, he uploaded another video revealing the rapids lead to a wider pool, and not a perilous waterfall.

