Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi posts heartfelt tribute to Ronaldinho

Barcelona, Jan 18: Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has posted a heartfelt tribute to his former Barcelona team-mate and former Brazil National team member Ronaldinho following his retirement.

Roberto Assis, Ronaldinho’s brother and agent, revealed the news of Brazilian World Cup winner’s retirement on Tuesday. The star player has not played for a professional team since 2015 when he represented Fluminense.

Lots of football stars from around the world have started to sent messages to the 37-year-old on social media after the Brazil legend decided to hang up his boots. Among those star names was one of Ronaldinho’s former team-mates, Messi.

The Argentinan forward posted a picture of the pair together at Barcelona sitting down on the pitch and he wrote: ‘As I always said, I learned a lot by your side. I will always be grateful to you for how easy it was that you did everything to me when I got to the dressing room.

‘I was lucky to share many things with you and I am very happy because, in addition to a phenomenon with the ball, you are a very great person and that is the most important thing.

‘Even if you decide to leave, football will never forget your smile. All the best, Ronnie.’

The duo played together at the Camp Nou for four years before Ronaldinho departed for AC Milan.

Former English football professional David Beckham, who played with the Brazilian at AC Milan, also posted a message to Ronaldinho.

The former England national football team captain wrote in his Instagram account: ‘Welcome to retirement my friend … Pleasure to play with you, against you and to see someone smile doing something they love.’

Other top stars to pay tribute on the social media platform included Neymar, Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard.