Is Argentinian star Lionel Messi to marry long term girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo ?

Barcelona, Dec 15 : Football superstar Lionel Messi and long time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo have decided to get married, according to Spanish media reports.

The couple will take the leap at a time convenient to Messi’s footballing career, which can either be the summer or winter of 2017, according to Spanish daily Marca on Wednesday.

The report adds that they have been mulling over the idea for some time.

The star wedding will most likely be in his native Argentina, where he met Roccuzzo when they were both youngsters.

The nature of the couple’s relationship was made public in 2007, with the model moving to Barcelona in 2010. They have two children, Thiago, four, and Mateo, one.

A raft of his FC Barcelona clubmates and staff are expected to attend the special day when it happens.

According to Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, the couple will tie the knot next year.

Speaking on his radio show on Wednesday, he said: “The only thing I will say is that I found out by chance. But next year Argentina will be having a big party.