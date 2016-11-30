Argentinian Star Lionel Messi’s father negotiating son’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG

Barcelona, Nov 30: Argentina’s superstar footballer Lionel Messi’s father is negotiating his son’s transfer from Spanish champions FC Barcelona to French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to media reports.

Jorge Messi is maintaining a dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain Director of football and former Barcelona player Patrick Kluivert regarding a possible move of his son, French media RTL reported on Tuesday citing sources, reports Sputnik.

The striker’s current contract at Barcelona ends on June 30, 2018.

Last month, Barcelona media reported that the Argentine forward isn’t keen to renew his contract.

Messi, 29, joined Barcelona when he was 13.

Rising up in the FC Barcelona famed La Masia football academy, he broke into the main team at the age of 17.

Since then, he has developed into one of the best footballers of his generation, winning the Champions League four times, La Liga eight times, Copa Del Rey four times along with many other personal and team trophies.

–IANS