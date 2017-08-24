Ariana Grande apologises for cancelling Vietnam concert

Ariana Grande apologises for cancelling Vietnam concert. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, August 24: It seems like Ariana Grande is not feeling well at all. The 24-year-old singer has cancelled tonight’s concert at Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She announced the same via her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry.” She further said, “There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this, but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

The ‘Problem’ hit-maker did not share any further details concerning her “health problems”. Grande’s tour date in Vietnam was just one of four appearances the singer was set to make in South East Asia as part of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ world tour.

Earlier, Grande postponed seven concerts after the Manchester Arena bombing took the lives of 22 fans in May, and in July, she canceled two shows in Monterrey, Mexico, for unknown reasons. If the singer recovers in time, her next show will take place on Saturday in China before she heads to New Zealand and Australia in September. Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour will end September 21 at the AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong. (ANI)

