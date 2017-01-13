Ariana Grande and John Legend set to re-record the track of Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood, Jan 13:Pop icons John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the theme song for Disney’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast remake starring Emma Watson.Grande, 23, shared a picture from the recording studio on Wednesday where the unlikely duo have recorded an all-new version of the titular track for the film which opens in Australia on March 23.

But now you’re going to have a whole new set of voices sticking songs in your head, as Ariana Grande and John Legend are set to re-record the track for the new live-action movie starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

The original track was performed by Angela in the movie, but re-recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson – and snagged the soundtrack an Academy Award in 1991. No pressure then, guys.

The original song was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken – however this time around Menken is working with Tim Rice, following Ashman’s death.

Three new tracks – including the title song – are being made, according to Oh My Disney. You’ll be glad to know Rice and Menken have already worked together on another classic Disney soundtrack for Aladdin back in 1992.

Ariana teased the news on her Instagram with a selfie from the recording studio simply captioned with a rose – referencing the wilting rose that counts down to the deadline for the Beast to find true love.