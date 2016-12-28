Ariana Grande slams male Twitter fan:’I am not a piece of meat’

Washington D.C. , Dec. 28 : Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to share an emotional story of being objectified by a fan while she was out with boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller.

The 23-year-old said, “A young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he’s a big fan.” But by the time the two got to their car, “he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'”

Grande writes in her post she was offended by how the boy spoke to her and about her as if she wasn’t there, saying she felt “sick.”

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified,” she said. “I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment.”

The Grammy-nominee asserted that she experiences moments like these “all the time” and that they “contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” she added. “I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

“It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease,” she continues. “We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame.”

“We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS,” the ‘Side to Side’ singer concluded the post. (ANI)