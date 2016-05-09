Ariel Winter pays tribute to `mother-like` sister

May 9, 2016 | By :

Washington D.C., May 9: Ariel Winter has not spoken to her mother in more than three years, but the actress paid tribute to her “mom-like” elder sister on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Posting a snap of her sister, Shanelle Gray, on her Instagram account, the 18-year-old actress wrote, “#HappyMothersDay to this insanely beautiful woman inside and out, my sister, my best friend. I love you so much. You are the most amazing mother I’ve ever known and we are all so grateful for you!”

“Although I’m now 18 and mommy role is over, I will always have a special place in my heart for those years you raised me as your own,” the ‘Modern Family’ star further wrote.

She continued, “So this day is your day, because you deserve the world! I always feel so lucky that I have such an amazing role model. I hope one day I can be as wonderful as you. I love you more than anything and am so grateful to have you. Thank you for being the most amazing person on this planet and for being my everything.”

Winters has faced several years of legal battles in order to become emancipated from her mother. The courts ultimately granted her request in May of 2015.

Tags: ,
Related News
It is #TIMESUP for battle against sexual harassment: Hollywood’s A-list women launch a campaign
Hollywood actor John Heard passed away at 72
Hollywood film producer and Wimbledon tennis player Ashok Amritraj becomes Goodwill ambassador of UN in India
Actress Ariel Winter says breast reduction best thing
Southern belle Taapsee Pannu to be trained by Hollywood stunt director for movie
Don’t have any interest in going to Hollywood: Aamir Khan
Top