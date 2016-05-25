Arijit Issues apology to Salman Khan, deleted it later

Mumbai, May 25: Playback singer Arjit Singh recently posted an apology message acknowledging Salman Khan on his official Facebook page.

The apology was given as the singer allegedly insulted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and requested to retain his song in his upcoming blockbuster ‘Sultan’.

Calling himself Salman’s fan, Arijit wrote, “Dear Mr Salman Khan This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did. That night in the show it was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless you felt insulted.”



And he also further wrote that “and I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know.

According to previous reports, the singer had sung a song for actor’s upcoming release ‘Sultan’, but was later dropped due to the cold vibes between the actor and singer.

But few hours after posting the apology, the singer changed his mind and removed the post from his official page. Then he posted that ”hope he gets my letter through someway. Ps. This whole thing will backfire at me I know. Prayers.”