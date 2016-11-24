Arjun Kapoor is a very dear friend, says Malaika Arora Khan

Mumbai, November 24: Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan had already spoke about the troubles in their marriage and announced that they are separating from each other.

Due to some unknown reasons, they are not getting divorce now. So there have been a lot of rumours surrounding the estranged couple. One of the biggest rumour that has been doing the rounds for the last few months is that Malaika’s growing proximity to Arjun Kapoor is the reason behind the troubles in her marital life.

While Malla had kept silent on the issue for the longest time, she finally addressed the issue in a recent interview and said, “Arjun is a very dear friend. People give different meanings to things.”

But Arjun has still maintained a stoic silence on the entire issue. Will he also come out and clarify his stand on the same? Arjun and his mentor Salman Khan too have had a few issues after Arjun passed some comments about Salman’s sister Arpita Khan at the AIB roast. Arjun and Arpita were dating at one point of time.

Arjun and Salman maintain safe distance from each other ever since. We hope he too comes out and addresses the different conjectures… once and for all!