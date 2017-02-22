Arjun Kapoor shoots in London for ‘Mubarakan’

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor is shooting for his upcoming film “Mubarakan” in London.

Arjun on Wednesday morning took to Twitter, and shared a bearded selfie of himself.

“Black and white beard check! London for ‘Mubarakan’,” Arjun captioned the image.

The 31-year-old actor will be seen playing a double role in the upcoming film, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Actress Athiya Shetty will be sharing screen space with Arjun along with actors Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. It is slated to the hit the screens on July 28.

