Arjuna awardee shooter booked for raping fellow shooter

New Delhi, Dec 5: An Arjuna awardee sportsperson has been booked on rape charge following a complaint by a fellow national level shooter whom the accused was coaching, police said today.

Police have contacted the accused to join the probe. Messages have also been sent to his family members who stay in Haryana and the National Rifle Association of India has been contacted for assistance to trace the accused who has gone incommunicado, police sources said.

“A case of rape has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station on the complaint of the national level female shooter. We will take action as per law,” said a senior police officer.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused raped her at her official residence in Chanakyapuri after offering her a drink laced with sedatives and later promised to marry her, only to go back on his promise, police said.

The woman stays alone at the house allotted to her by the company she works for. She had invited the accused to home on her birthday on November 12 where the accused allegedly offered her a soft drink that made her feel drowsy, they added.

The complaint was received last week and the FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri police station. The victim in her complaint said that she knew the accused for two years and they met while training for national championship at SAI shooting range. The victims medical examination has confirmed rape and the accused has been contacted to join the probe, the officer said.