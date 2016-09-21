Armed attacker wounded near Israeli embassy in Ankara

ANKARA, Turkey ,Sept21:A spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry says that an attacker apparently armed with a knife tried to enter the Israeli Embassy before being shot and slightly wounded.

Emmanuel Nahshon told The Associated Press that it was “an attempted assault near the Israeli embassy in Ankara.

Nahshon said that all Israeli Embassy staff is safe. The attacker has been captured.

A Turkish news agency says that a shooting outside the Israeli Embassy in Ankara has left one person wounded.

The private Dogan agency didn’t provide further details about the shooting on Wednesday.

“The attacker was wounded before he reached the embassy,” Mr Nashon said in a statement in Jerusalem.

“A person approached the embassy with a knife. He was lightly wounded by a local security man in the leg,” he said.

He said it took place in the “outer perimeter” of the embassy.

Nahshon emphasised that at this stage details were hazy and there still “isn’t a clear picture” of what happened.

Police blocked roads leading to the heavily protected embassy building. Turkish media reports said staff at the embassy were moved to a shelter.