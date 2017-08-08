Armed forces to soon sport khadi uniform

New Delhi,August8:Armed forces personnel may soon don khadi uniform.

The defence ministry has sent specifications of uniform, along with samples, to the Khadi Villages Industries Commission (KVIC), the government said today.

The KVIC had requested the forces to consider using khadi uniforms for security personnel, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Required specifications of uniform, along with samples, have been sent to KVIC,” Bhamre said.