Armed gang rob passengers of three trains in Kanpur,UP

Kanpur,Oct5: A group of armed men robbed several passengers of three trains at Kanpur station of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The trains were at the station, waiting for clearance to leave. Vaishali Express and Lokmanya Tilak Express, among the three trains looted, are superfast trains.

Most of the passengers were sleeping when the attack took place in the early hours of the morning. Few are also believed to be injured. One of the passengers told that he was sleeping and when he woke up, he saw four armed men around him. Out of the four, one held knife on him and the other snatched from him his mobile and bag.

The robbers snatched bags, mobiles, purses, wallets and other expensive items of the train passengers.

Railway policeman Shyamvrat Singh Yadav told that the trains were standing at the outer near a bridge and he saw a passenger being stabbed in his thigh. However, the robbers have not been identified yet.

Elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, where Akhilesh government is facing strong criticism for growing crime in the state.