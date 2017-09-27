Armed group’s open fire killed 14 people, injured 8 at rehabilitation centre in northern Mexico

Mexico, September 27: Tuesday night turned dreadful for a drug addiction rehabilitation centre in northern Mexico as about 14 people were killed and 8 injured when an armed group opened fire.

Security officials in Chihuahua said, “an armed group entered the Uniting Families rehabilitation centre, attacking those inside with assault rifles.”

Responders had initially arrived to care for the wounded in the centre, where around 25 people were estimated to have been during the attack.

Chihuahua has endured some of the worst violence in Mexico’s decade-long militarised battle against drug trafficking. At least half a dozen attacks have taken place, in the past decade, in rehabilitation centres. They are generally perpetrated by gang members settling scores with rivals hiding in the centres, says media reports.

More than 2,00,000 people have died or disappeared amid the violence since the Mexican government launched its war on cartels in 2006.