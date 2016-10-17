Armed men rob elderly money exchanger of Rs70lakh in Ludhiana

Ludhiana,Oct17:Two armed men robbed an elderly money exchanger of Rs 70-lakh cash at gunpoint in Mohalla Guru Teg Bahadur of Jagraon on Sunday. The miscreants also took along victim’s scooter, leaving him and his 5-year-old grandson on roadside.

The whole incident has been captured in the CCTVs installed in houses along the street. Here’s the footage:

Vijay Kumar Chinna, 65, along with his 5-year-old grandson, was going to his shop, Chinna Money Exchanger, on a scooter when the accused intercepted him brandishing a gun. The miscreants then grabbed the bag containing Indian and foreign currency totalling Rs 70 lakh and fled away, taking along his scooter.

After being informed, police launched a manhunt to trace the miscreants, but to no avail.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa also visited the crime spot.

The DSP said prima facie the accused were aware of victim’s movements and had planned the crime accordingly. “The miscreants were waiting for the money exchanger to cross by. The police have procured the CCTV footage and trying to identify the miscreants,” he said.