UP cops clean police stations in ‘Swachh Bharat’ drive

Lucknow , Mar. 31: With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking initiatives in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission for cleanliness of Uttar Pradesh, the cops in Lucknow were today seen cleaning the police station premises holding brooms in their hands.

The Chief Minister had issued an order asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to run a cleanliness drive at all police stations and police lines every Friday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh had laid special focus on cleanliness in its manifesto in the run up to the assembly elections.

The ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission was initiated by Prime Minister Modi earlier in 2014 after the BJP formed government at the Centre. (ANI)